Rita Ora Almost ‘Forgot’ of Past Romance With Rob Kardashian

WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Judy Eddy

Despite nearly letting slip of her memories with the sock designer, the ‘Let You Love Me’ songstress only has good things to say about her ‘very fun’ relationship with Kim Kardashian’s younger brother.

–

Rita Ora nearly lets slip the memories she shared with Rob Kardashian. In a revealing new interview, the “Let You Love Me” songstress confessed she “forgot” about her past romance with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

When pressed about her brief relationship with the younger brother of Kim Kardashian, the 30-year-old star confessed to The Sunday Times, “Oh, I forgot about that.” She went on to explain, “It was very short-lived. I was so young it was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

Rita and Rob first sparked dating rumors in July 2012. The former couple, however, called it quits in November that same year. “It’s really sad… they really liked each other but with him living in L.A. and her over in London, it was becoming impossible to maintain a relationship,” a source reported at that time.

In the following month, the son of Kris Jenner was thought to have accused “The Masked Singer” alum of cheating on him. “She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together,” he tweeted on December 3, before adding, “I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart? But I mean 20?!!!”

A few days later, Rob insisted that his deleted tweets were not addressed to Rita. “Just so we clear I never once mentioned ‘Rita Ora’ in any of my tweets or even used the word ‘w***e’ and I never would. I Respect Women,” he clarified. “Sad that the media created negativity for a young artist new to the game that is working so hard to make it. Never mentioned any names.”

Since parting ways with Rob, Rita was romantically linked to DJ Calvin Harris and music producer Andrew Watt. She is currently dating French filmmaker Romain Gavras. When asked whether she would recommend dating celebrities, the musician told Sunday Times, “I’m not a genius in love. But it’s easier to meet [celebrities], isn’t it, because of the world you move in?”