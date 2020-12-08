Real Housewives Porsha May Have Gotten PREGNANT By Male Stripper!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is reportedly pregnant, has learned. And there’s speculation among the cast that her new baby may belong to a stripper whom Porsha’s accused of having an entanglement with at fellow castmate Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Rumors are swirling among Porsha’s fellow Atlanta Housewives that she may be pregnant.

According to one Housewife, Porsha has not been drinking lately – and she’s grown a “substantial” belly. 

