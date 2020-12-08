Real Housewives Porsha May Have Gotten PREGNANT By Male Stripper!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is reportedly pregnant, has learned. And there’s speculation among the cast that her new baby may belong to a stripper whom Porsha’s accused of having an entanglement with at fellow castmate Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Rumors are swirling among Porsha’s fellow Atlanta Housewives that she may be pregnant.

According to one Housewife, Porsha has not been drinking lately – and she’s grown a “substantial” belly.

The Housewife – who wishes to remain anonymous – told , “She looks just like she did when she was pregnant with Pilar. I just hope the baby is Dennis’ and not that stripper’s.”

Dennis is Porsha’s on-again off-again fiancé. Right now Porsha and Dennis are not together.

So what exactly happened between Porsha and the stripper at Cynthia’s bachelorette party?

Here is the footage that Bravo released, that purports to show Porsha, Tanya, and a male stripper engaged in a threesome.

Porsha is a television personality and actress. Williams has starred on the television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its fifth season in 2012 and Dish Nation since its second season in 2013, and finished in eighth place on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.

Her marriage to football player Kordell Stewart was featured on Platinum Weddings, although they divorced in 2013. She later got engaged to Detroit businessman Dennis MicKinley, who shares a daughter Pilar with Porsha.