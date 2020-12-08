Ray J Caught ‘Cheating’ On His Wife With A BLONDE Reality Starlet!!

Ray J and his wife Princess Love had been hoping to reconcile their marriage, after filing for divorce earlier this year.

Well learned that all hope of a reconciliation is over, after a video of Ray J was leaked – that showed the married reality star getting rather cozy with reality TV star, Sarah Oliver, from Bad Girls Club.

Sarah shared the video on Instagram, which sparking a million questions from fans about his divorce from Princess Love.

Months ago Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J, and then retracted her petition, giving fans the impression for a shining moment that the pair were possibly reconciling their marriage. Ray and Princess also signed on for a new VH1 reality show, where the couple would try and save their marriage.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has repeatedly claimed that he wants to keep his family together and that he loves his wife dearly. So it was doubly surprising to learn that Ray J served Princess love with divorce papers of his own in late September. “I was completely caught off guard. My friend sent me a screenshot and she was like, ‘Hey, is this true?,'”

Princess said in an interview with Claudia Jordan for Fox Soul, adding that she felt “blindsided.”