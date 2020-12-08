Ray J Caught ‘Cheating’ On His Wife With A BLONDE Reality Starlet!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Ray J and his wife Princess Love had been hoping to reconcile their marriage, after filing for divorce earlier this year.

Well learned that all hope of a reconciliation is over, after a video of Ray J was leaked – that showed the married reality star getting rather cozy with reality TV star, Sarah Oliver, from Bad Girls Club.

Sarah shared the video on Instagram, which sparking a million questions from fans about his divorce from Princess Love. 

