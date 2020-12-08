Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar play a gay man and a lesbian woman in Badhaai Do

After the success of Badhaai Ho, Junglee Pictures announced the sequel to the comedy-drama titled Badhaai Do. They also revealed the film’s leading cast which included the talented duo of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a police officer for the very first time. Located in Delhi, Rajkummar is the only male police officer in an all-women police station. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, plays the role of a school PT teacher. According to reports, the film follows the story of these characters who are a part of lavender marriage. A lavender marriage is a marriage of convenience to conceal the different sexual orientation of one or both partners. In the film, Rajkummar is shown to be gay while Bhumi will be seen as a lesbian.