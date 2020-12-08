Prince William Shines a Light on Struggle Over Royal Christmas Plans

Considering the limitations of the traditional Sandringham House Christmas, this year also offers an opportunity for royals to celebrate the holiday differently with relatives outside the royal family.

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are covering plenty of road right now as their brief train tour will total 1,250 miles traveled, including a stop in Reading on Tuesday to meet nurses at the Royal Berkshire Hospital—the hospital where Middleton was born back in 1982.

“The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays.”

For a closer look at royals’ whirlwind trip, keep scrolling!