Posthaste: Expect your average grocery bill to rise by nearly $700 next year — the most in a decade

Canadians have likely spent more time in grocery stores than any other place this year (apart from their homes) as they collected ingredients to idle away the lockdown hours making an assortment of breads, octopus and yet another roast.

And now they can expect to spend even more money at the supermarket in 2021 adding to the already massive fortunes of the Walton and Weston families.

Canadians’ average grocery bill is forecast to rise as much as 5 per cent in 2021, as COVID-19 takes a toll on supply chains, according to Canada’s Food Price Report, an annual forecast published by Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph. This year, the University of Saskatchewan and the University of British Columbia also participated in the research.

“It’s a mixture of COVID-19-related expenditure, higher futures and climate change,” Sylvain Charlebois, lead author of the report, and director at Faculties of Management and Agriculture at Dalhousie, told the .

The 2021 report expects overall food prices to increase 3 to 5 per cent. Based on a family of four, average food bills for the year are predicted to reach $13,907 in 2021, an increase of $695 (or 5 per cent) compared to 2020, excluding food service.

“In dollars, that is the highest predicted increase by Canada’s Food Price Report,” the forecast noted.

Food inflation index has outpaced general inflation over the past 20 years, with the typical grocery bill having risen around 170 per cent over the past two decades, the report notes.

While vaccines may roll out thick and fast next year, COVID-19’s impact will continue to reverberate across the country’s agri-food chain and global food systems.

COVID-19 has led to shifts in consumer demand, slowdowns and closures of food plants and distribution centres, labour shortages and logistics disruptions, according to the report.

“Despite national assurance that our food supply remains safe and stable, the ability of the food chain to successfully adapt to challenges and disruptions and whether the pandemic continues into 2021 will determine the potential for food insecurity and the extent of food price increases,” the survey noted.

Continuing decline of the food manufacturing sector, apart from a Canada-wide ban on some single-use plastics, climate change and changes in the White House will have an impact on food policy and on the Canadian currency.

The biggest jump in prices next year will be in meat, which will rise 6.5 per cent compared to the previous year, the report predicts. However, vegetarians shouldn’t be smug either as their greens and root vegetables will also be up by the same percentage.

“For produce, we are far from being self-sufficient, especially in the winter. For meat products, 2020 was unusual,” Charlebois told the , when asked about Canada’s much-touted self-sufficiency in key food items. “Typically, one meat would rise more than others. This year, the entire meat trifecta (chicken, beef, pork) got more expensive and we are expecting the same for 2021. Increases are mostly due to COVID-19-induced disruptions.”

Restaurant prices are also expected to jump between three to five per cent in 2021.

“Menu prices will continue to rise due to pent-up demand. If the vaccine roll-out happens earlier, menu price increases may not be as significant though,” Charlebois said.

The report, now in its 11th year, has enjoyed a strong record of accuracy. This year food prices rose 2.7 per cent, which was well within its prediction of 2 to 4 per cent.