Porsha Williams & Tanya Sam No Longer Friends After #StripperGate

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The stripper shenanigans at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party earlier this year will be the main storyline in the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta — but Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam are no longer friends because of it.

Kenya Moore visited the Wendy Williams Show, where she spilled some tea:

“We haven’t heard from Tanya since all this happened. We haven’t seen her film anything, she basically fled the country . She’s not friends with Porsha anymore as far as I know, they don’t speak to each other. I don’t think they even follow each other on Instagram,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR