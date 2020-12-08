Porsha Williams & Tanya Sam No Longer Friends After #StripperGate

The stripper shenanigans at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party earlier this year will be the main storyline in the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta — but Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam are no longer friends because of it.

Kenya Moore visited the Wendy Williams Show, where she spilled some tea:

“We haven’t heard from Tanya since all this happened. We haven’t seen her film anything, she basically fled the country . She’s not friends with Porsha anymore as far as I know, they don’t speak to each other. I don’t think they even follow each other on Instagram,” she said.

Tanya was one of the cast members accused of sleeping with the stripper at the party. She denies being involved.

TANYA SAM & PORSHA WILLIAMS DURING QUARANTINE

Porsha’s name was also mentioned. She also denies bedding the stripper. The stripper even released a statement denying that he slept with any of the ladies on the night in question.

To Whom This May Concern, I’m not just a stripper. I’m THE stripper. I built an entire brand off of professionalism and it don’t just stop here, y’all. I got fans followers and supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that. The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now is straight bulls**t,” he said following the rumors.