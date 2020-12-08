Photos: Rakul Preet Singh snapped post a salon session

Rakul Preet Singh recently sent the internet into a meltdown with her holiday pictures from the Maldives. The actress posted several captivating pictures from her family holiday as she was there to celebrate her parents’ anniversary.

From flowy dresses to beachwear, Rakul made heads turn with her attires with every post. Today, we snapped the diva as she headed out after a salon session. Dressed in a pair of white pants with prints and a black top, the actress got a new haircut and flaunted her luscious locks. Check out the pictures below…