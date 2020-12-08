Photos: First COVID-19 vaccines begin in U.K.

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.
The COVID cavalry is coming. And we’re about to see how strong it is. The U.K. has already given Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine a green light, and the first doses were given today. Margaret Keenan was the first person to receive a COVID vaccine.
A critical meeting among Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisers on December 10 could lead to emergency authorization in the United States in short order, and certain high-risk Americans could begin receiving COVID vaccines within weeks.
More health care and Big Pharma coverage from :
A depleted workforce and no end in sight: An inside look at America’s ailing health care industry
Getting to the COVID-19 finish line: A drama in three acts
The science behind the leading COVID vaccines will lead to faster manufacturing
How China’s COVID-19 vaccines could fill the gaps left by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca
Who gets first dibs on a COVID-19 vaccine? The U.K.’s historic rollout reveals who gets precedence