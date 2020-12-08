Photos: First COVID-19 vaccines begin in U.K.

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

The COVID cavalry is coming. And we’re about to see how strong it is. The U.K. has already given Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine a green light, and the first doses were given today. Margaret Keenan was the first person to receive a COVID vaccine.

A critical meeting among Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisers on December 10 could lead to emergency authorization in the United States in short order, and certain high-risk Americans could begin receiving COVID vaccines within weeks.

Margaret Keenan, 90, returns to her ward after becoming the first person in the U.K. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, U.K. on Dec. 8, 2020. Jacob King—PA Wire/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to care home worker Pillay Jagambrun, 61, at Croydon University Hospital in London. Dan Charity—Pool/Getty Images

Grace Thomson receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Paula McMahon at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell—Pool/Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Rebecca Cathersides administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Lyn Wheeler at Guy’s Hospital in London. FRANK AUGSTEIN—POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lorna Lucas, 81, reacts as she receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shots, at Guy’s Hospital in London on Dec. 8, 2020. VICTORIA JONES—POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Staff at Southmead Hospital receive delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and store the vials safely. Graeme Robertson—Pool/Getty Images

A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ready for administration at Guy’s Hospital in London. Victoria Jones—Pool/Getty Images

A vaccinator poses for a photograph in a booth at Cardiff and Vale Therapy Centre in Cardiff, Wales. NHS staff, those over 80 years old, and care home residents will be among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Matthew Horwood—Getty Images

A card which will be given to patients following COVID-19 vaccine shots. Gareth Fuller—PA Wire/Bloomberg/Getty Images

