Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt fight

Mark Hunt intends to knock out Paul Gallen – and says he may then steal a long-planned fight with Sonny Bill Williams.

UFC legend Hunt will face NRL great Gallen next Wednesday at Bankwest Stadium, with a once-cordial association between the pair descending into bad blood.

Gallen (9-0-1) has long sought to fight Williams (7-0), though recently conceded the bout may never happen. Hunt said he’d be happy to take care of Gallen and then get in the ring with SBW.

“Hell yeah, I would [take that fight],” Hunt told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’m a prizefighter. I fight to provide for my family. So of course I’d take it.

“I’m a guy that can dance with anyone.”

Williams is next expected to fight AFL great Barry Hall. Hunt, meanwhile, intends to take another six fights in his combat sports career despite being 46.

‘The Super Samoan’ has been training for the Gallen fight for 10 months and said he was enjoying boxing. He may also resume his MMA career in a promotion such as Bellator or the Professional Fighters League, having made a messy split with the UFC.

