Pain continues for victims families

The anniversary of the White Island tragedy today is a “heartbreaking” for the Australian families who lost loved ones a year ago.

They included South Australian man Gavin Dallow, who was killed alongside his wife’s daughter Zoe Hosking when the volcano erupted. Gavin’s wife Lisa suffered burns to more than 60 per cent of her body.

South Australian victims Gavin Dallow and partner Lisa Hosking. (Supplied)

The pair were among 47 people on the island at the of the eruption – Australians, nine Americans, five New Zealanders, four Germans, two Chinese, two Britons and one Malaysian.

Brian Dallow, the father of Gavin, told nine.com.au the anniversary was proving a painful for he and his wife.

Twelve months on, he said the grief they felt had exacerbated.

“It hasn’t gone away at all … I feel worse now than I did 12 months ago,” he said.

Brian Dallow said the anniversary was proving a heartbreaking for he and his wife. ()

Mr Dallow said the anniversary had brought little sense of closure.

And today is “especially emotional” for the family of Brisbane woman Julie Richards and her daughter Jessica, who were killed on White Island.

A family spokesman said it was a “heartbreaking ” for Julie’s brother Michael Eborn and other relatives ahead of Christmas.

Some tourists captured the eruption on White Island, New Zealand, on nearby vessels. (AP/AAP)

“This is an especially emotional of the year for the Richards family occurring as it does at the first anniversary of a tragedy that claimed the lives of two much loved family members,” he said.

“This anniversary is heartbreaking for our family and all those who lost loved ones on what should have been a joyous holiday.

“It is especially harrowing occurring as it does so close to Christmas which is a of family get-togethers and celebrations.”

Nineteen of the 22 people who died were from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, the majority of whom were Australian.

Julie and Jessica Richards. (Nine)

A public event to commemorate the eruption will be held at 9.30am AEDT today at Whakatāne in New Zealand.

A minute of silence will be observed at 12.11pm AEDT.

Safety regulator lays charges

Last week, New Zealand’s workplace safety regulator laid charges against 13 parties involved in the tragedy.

New Zealand Police is also carrying out an investigation.

Brian Dallow and the Richards family welcomed the move.

WorkSafe New Zealand Chief Executive Phil Parkes last month announced New Zealand authorities have filed safety violation charges against 10 organisations and three individuals over the White Island tragedy. (AP)

“I don’t think there’ll be any real closure but I would like to get across to New Zealand for the final bit of the inquest to see what happens.”

Mr Dallow said after the deadly eruption he had questioned why the victims had not been wearing proper clothing and footwear as well as proper gas masks.

“It’s not going to bring him back, is it? But I think somebody should be held to account,” he said.

The other Australian victims included the entire Hollander family from Sydney.

Father Martin was an Australian citizen.

His sons Matthew and Berend were both US citizens and Australian permanent residents, as was their mother Barbara.

Krystal Browitt, of Melbourne, was the first Australian victim to be formally identified.

Krystal Browitt was the first Australian to have been confirmed dead after the eruption. Her father Paul Browitt died in hospital a month later. (Facebook)

Her father Paul Browitt died in January in hospital from the injuries he suffered during the eruption. Her sister Stephanie survived with severe burns.

Sydneysiders Kristine and Anthony Langford and their teenage daughter Winona were all killed.

Young couple Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer, from the NSW Mid North Coast, died in the eruption as well as Ms Mathews’ friend from Coffs Harbour Jason Griffiths.

How White Island disaster unfolded

2.10pm: The GNS Science webcam at White Island’s crater rim snaps an ant-trail of tourists checking out New Zealand’s most active volcano. One minute later, the ever-puffing cone blows its top.

2.17pm: Police are alerted to the disaster after frantic tourists and tour guides run from toxic smoke and debris clouding the island. The ash cloud soars to more than 3600 metres – far enough to see from satellites.

2.24pm: Tour guides take inflatables from the tour boat to rescue the ash-caked people huddling on the pier. At least five are in a critical condition.

The huge ash cloud over White Island after the eruption last year. (AP)

2.40pm: Rescue efforts begin from the air, with Westpac rescue helicopters, two private helicopters and a Volcanic Air tourist helicopter scrambled to help. Between them, they load up 12 patients and fly them out to hospital.

3.26pm: Whakatane Hospital goes into mass casualty response, handling more critical patients in 12 hours than it normally gets in 12 months. Five will not make it. Some patients have burns to more than 50 per cent of their bodies.

9pm: Police confirm five people have died. Three of them are Australian. A seven-year-old Australian boy is later found safe with family in Whakatane.