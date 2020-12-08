P.I. Works Joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE to Drive Open Radio Access Network Innovations

Article content continued

As a vendor-agnostic, customer-centric vendor, P.I. Works understands that adoption of O-RAN technology will provide operators with a wider selection of customizable network management solutions, reducing vendor lock-in and driving CapEx efficiency. The P.I. Works EVO Platform is well equipped to address these architectural requirements, offering cutting-edge AI- and automation-powered multi-vendor and multi-technology network management capabilities. Leveraging the platform, P.I. Works can utilize its standout expertise in network planning, optimization, performance management and configuration management to achieve new levels of service assurance.

Dr. Erol Hepsaydır, VP of Business Development & Strategy at P.I. Works, said: “As a leader in automated mobile network management, P.I. Works is ready to support mobile operators in their transition towards an O-RAN ecosystem, while addressing their requirements for uniform network quality. Leveraging transparent service monitoring and assurance capabilities, operators are able to achieve a clear and impartial view of the network across different vendors, technologies and layers, diagnose anomalies, and establish vendor accountability. P.I. Works’ scalable and automated management platform is globally field proven and can help mobile operators in delivering a seamless user experience.”

