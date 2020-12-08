Ontario Federation of Labour urges all-party support for MPP Sattler’s “Stay Home If You Are Sick Act” Private Members Bill

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Federation of Labour, which represents 54 unions and one million workers and advocates for all working people in Ontario, is urging all-party support for MPP Peggy Sattler’s Private Members Bill, entitled “Stay Home If You Are Sick Act”, 2020.

If passed, this important piece of legislation will protect workers and our communities by instituting 7 days of paid leave and 3 days of unpaid leave in a calendar year. In addition, during situations related to declared and infectious disease emergencies, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, it provides that employees are entitled to take the first 14 days of any such leave in a calendar year as paid leave. Further, Sattler’s proposed legislation calls for the establishment of a financial support program for employers to cover the costs of instituting these important paid leave provisions.

“It is refreshing to see our elected officials propose legislation aimed at improving worker protections. Access to paid leave will not only keep workers safe but will ensure our communities are healthy and safe too. It is a critical component of stopping the spread of COVID, and ensuring our economy can rebound safely and effectively,” said Ontario Federation of Labour President Patty Coates. “Workers, worker advocates, health professionals and even municipal politicians have called for immediate action on paid leave, this government must heed these calls, and that starts with making MPP Sattler’s bill – the law of the land.”

“Doug Ford has repeatedly said ‘if you’re sick, stay home.’ It’s time the Ford government permanently cement that direction into legislation. We are calling on the Ford government to do more to protect workers and their communities,” said Coates. “Workers across Ontario need legislated paid sick leave, so they don’t have to choose between going to work sick and putting food on their tables.”

MPP Sattler is expected to table her proposed legislation in Ontario’s legislature this week before the house rises for the winter break.

For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, please contact:

Rob Halpin

Executive Director

Ontario Federation of Labour

[email protected] l 416-707-9014

Cope343