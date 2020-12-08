Olivia Jade To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’

Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin who was sentenced to time in prison over the college admissions scandal, will be appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe. But it also feels honest and feels like we’re really going to lay it all out here and it’s going to be an open conversation,” Olivia Jade says in the teaser clip.

Loughlin took part in a scam alongside her husband Mossimo Giannulli and their two daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, to get them accepted into University of Southern California under false crew team credentials. She was sentenced to just two months in prison.

Loughlin will also serve two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000.

MAJAH HYPE ADDRESSES ABUSE RUMORS

Loughlin offered up a feeble apology for her crimes.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she said in court following her sentencing. “In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”