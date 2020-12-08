Olivia Jade To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin who was sentenced to time in prison over the college admissions scandal, will be appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

 “I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe. But it also feels honest and feels like we’re really going to lay it all out here and it’s going to be an open conversation,” Olivia Jade says in the teaser clip.

