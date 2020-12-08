Olivia Jade Tells All in Bombshell Red Table Talk Interview

Additionally, Olivia said she’s focused on her volunteer efforts, rather than “just throw money at a problem.”

Olivia Jade Calls Herself the “Poster Child for White Privilege”:

But Gam-Gam also talked to Olivia about the fact that her promises to do better won’t actually make a difference in the day-to-day lives of minority communities.

“For me, it’s like, there is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis, right? There is so much devastation, particularly this year 2020, with the pandemic and everything being brought to the table, just how there’s so much inequality. [So] when you come to the table with something like this, it’s like, child, please.”

She continued, “I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted with everything that we have to deal with as a community. And I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements, right? Or you’re not in school right now. Because at the end of the day, you’re gonna be okay, because your parents are gonna go in and they’re gonna do their 60 days, and they’re gonna pay their fine. And you guys will go on and you’ll be okay and you will live your life, right? And there’s so many of us, that is not going to be that situation. It just makes it very difficult right now, for me to care in this atmosphere that we are in right now.