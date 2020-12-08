Olivia Jade Is “Vowing to Do Better” After College Admissions Scandal

In her tell-all with Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, the YouTube star admitted that she didn’t recognize her privilege prior to her parents’ arrests in March 2019. “I know that sounds so silly but in the bubble that I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it,” Olivia said. “And a lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff that advantaged them…It’s not fair and it’s not right. But it was happening, right? And so when this first came out, I was like, I don’t really understand what’s wrong with this.”

Back in May, Lori and Mossimo plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their kids Olivia, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits. Over the summer, a federal judge sentenced Lori to two months in prison while Mossimo was sentenced to five months.