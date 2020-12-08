NRL news | Wests Tigers David Nofoaluma offer, three-year deal tabled

Wests Tigers have reportedly tabled a rich three-year offer to retain star winger David Nofoaluma.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Tigers intend to keep Nofoaluma, 27, as a one-club player by extending an agreement that currently ends after next season.

The new deal would tie Nofoaluma to the club until the end of 2024 and “make him one of the best-paid outside backs in the game”, the Herald said. Elite wingers can generally earn about $500,000 per season.

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma after scoring a try in the 2020 NRL season. (Getty)

Nofoaluma has been linked elsewhere given that he’s off-contract, notably with Parramatta.

He is coming off a bumper season in which he scored 17 tries and was mentioned as a possible NSW State of Origin debutant, only to miss selection.

The Herald reported that Wests Tigers were also close to finalising a new two-year extension for coach Michael Maguire, which would keep him at the club until the end of 2023.