Nigella Lawson’s Weird Microwave Pronunciation

Is this a UK thing like mushy peas or is my brain just breaking?

I absolutely love a good weird or incorrect pronunciation.

There’s the one and only “Adele Dazeem.”

Throwback to John Travolta calling Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem” at the #Oscars, one of the funniest moments in Oscar history.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s inability to say the word “penguin.”

And the fact that everyone over 50 doesn’t know how to say “Chipotle.”

But now we have a new one to add to the list!

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson said the word “microwave” in a truly *out there* next level way.


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

It happened on the Christmas special for her show Cook, Eat, Repeat.

A gentle reminder that Episode 5 of #CookEatRepeat (the penultimate programme, not counting the Christmas Special) goes out tonight on @bbctwo at 8pm. Please join me!

And you will never be able to forget it:

Not gonna lie, I kind of love it.

And other people love it too.

⁦@Nigella_Lawson⁩ pronunciation of microwave is how I’m gonna be saying it from now on thx

Mee-crowe-wah-vay is the new, hot thing.

A “highlight” of 2020.

@Nigella_Lawson pronunciation of 'microwave' is a highlight of 2020 for me #CookEatRepeat

It’s how we’re saying “microwave” from now on.

Cheers, luv*!

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years.

*I think that’s a UK thing, IDEK.

Daily

