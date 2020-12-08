NHL, NHLPA set Jan. 13 as tentative season start date

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have reportedly overcome previous disagreements and are now aiming for beginning the season on Jan. 13, while planning to have a 52- or 56-game season in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. According to ESPN, the two sides hope to have a deal finalized by the end of the week.

The plan, which is still being formed but could include temporary division realignment and COVID-19 protocol, needs to be approved by the NHL board of governors and the NHLPA’s executive board. For the past several weeks, talks had stalled between the two sides, as the owners reportedly looking for additional cash flow in order to start the season. The ownership side proposed deferred compensation for players, which the Players’ Association was initially against.

But there has been some progress recently, with one veteran NHLPA rep saying that players are aligned “for the first time in a while.”

“It’s been nice to see that united front,” the player said.

Like the NBA, the NHL was forced to halt its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March but the league was able to have its playoffs in August, with games being hosted in Edmonton and Toronto.

Since the completion of the season, the NHL has been trying to figure out a clear plan for the upcoming season, with the primary issue being the lack of cash flow for owners. While the details aren’t immediately clear, it appears the two sides have reached a tentative agreement that works for both sides.