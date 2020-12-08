NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Says He’s Lost 7 Family Members To Covid-19!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has claimed that he has lost seven family members to Covid-19.

“I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom,” the baller told reporters on a video call.

His mother, Jacqueline Towns, died in April of complications from Covid-19. 

“Last night I got a call that I lost my uncle. I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled,” he said.

MONTREZL HARRELL CALLS PLAYER A “P*SSY”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR