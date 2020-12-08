NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Says He’s Lost 7 Family Members To Covid-19!!

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has claimed that he has lost seven family members to Covid-19.

“I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom,” the baller told reporters on a video call.

His mother, Jacqueline Towns, died in April of complications from Covid-19.

“Last night I got a call that I lost my uncle. I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled,” he said.

“I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months. But I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — who have gotten Covid. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”

The baller said his father also contracted the deadly virus but survived.

He says preparing for the new season has been tricky.

“I play this game more because I just loved watching my family members seeing me play a game I was very successful and good at. It always brought me a smile when I saw my mom at the baseline and in the stands and stuff and having a good time watching me play. So it’s going to be hard to play. It’s going to be difficult to say this is therapy. I don’t think this will ever be therapy for me again. But it gives me a chance to relive good memories I had.”