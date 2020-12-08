mock draft, phantom draft, final picks, draft order, start time, top 10 selections

Essendon could be up to its old tricks once again on the eve of the AFL draft after seemingly revealing who their picks would be during the draft rehearsal.

According to an AFL.com.au report, rivals spotted the names of draft prospects Archie Perkins, Nik Cox and Brayden Cook placed alongside magnets of current Bombers players in different parts on the ground.

With this year’s draft to be the first ever virtual draft, every club was able to see each other’s list manager in the meeting.

Whether or not the magnets were intentionally left on the board in plain sight of rival clubs is not clear, but either way, the Bombers have the potential to shape the top of the draft with picks six, seven and eight.

Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro could throw a spanner in the works at the top of the draft (Getty)

Ahead of what shapes as an exciting and unprecedented draft night, here is everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE 2020 AFL DRAFT?

The 2020 national draft will be held on Wednesday, December 9 with the picks to get underway from 7pm onwards.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE AFL DRAFT?

The draft will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, while fans can also stream the draft live on Kayo Sports.

HOW ARE THE DRAFT PICKS ORDERED?

Each of the 18 clubs earn draft picks which are based on the reverse ladder order from the most recently completed AFL season.

Picks can be traded up to a year in advance of the draft, while teams are also available to trade picks with each other during the draft. Picks are also given out as compensation by the AFL for clubs who lose players to free agency.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is the consensus best player in this year’s draft class (Getty)

HOW DOES THE BIDDING SYSTEM WORK?

Clubs who have the first-choice of academy players as well as father-son players have to ‘pay’ draft picks in order to secure them.

Rival clubs reserve the right to bid on any player at any point in the time, whereby the player’s nominated club can choice to match the bid in order to draft the player.

If the bid is not matched, then academy or father-son prospects can be snapped up by rival clubs.

2020 DRAFT FIRST-ROUND ORDER

1. Adelaide Crows, 2. North Melbourne, 3. Sydney Swans, 4. Hawthorn, 5. Gold Coast Suns, 6. Essendon, 7. Essendon, 8. Essendon, 9. Adelaide Crows, 10. GWS Giants, 11. North Melbourne, 12. Fremantle, 13. GWS Giants, 14. Collingwood, 15. GWS Giants, 16. Collingwood, 17. Richmond, 18. Melbourne, 19. Melbourne, 20. GWS Giants, 21. St Kilda

PROSPECTIVE TOP 10 DRAFT PROSPECTS

1. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Oakleigh Chargers)

Position: Key Forward, Height: 195cm, Weight: 90kg, DOB: 04/04/02

Ugle-Hagan is one of the most exciting draft prospects to come through in recent years and has earned comparisons to future Hall-of-Famer Lance Franklin. He possesses the same level of freakish athleticism that Franklin brings to the table and is a star in the making. He is a member of the Western Bulldogs’ Next Generation Academy.

2. Riley Thilthorpe (West Adelaide)

Position: Ruck/Forward, Height: 201cm, Weight: 100kg, DOB: 07/07/02

Clubs view Thilthorpe as the prototypical modern day big man who can play almost anywhere on the ground given his size and athleticism. Thilthorpe has struggled with his groins in the past and clubs have requested his full medical checks. He could potentially be a perfect hometown pick for the Adelaide Crows.

Riley Thilthorpe (Getty)

3. Logan McDonald (Perth)

Position: Key Forward, Height: 196cm, Weight: 86kg, DOB: 04/04/02

McDonald has earned comparisons to St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt due to his incredible work rate and ability to get to contests high up the ground. Enjoyed a sensational season playing for Perth in the WAFL this season where he kicked 21 goals and showed himself to be a reliable and consistent shot at goal.

Logan McDonald (Getty)

4. Elijah Hollands (Murray Bushrangers)

Position: Midfielder/Forward, Height: 189cm, Weight: 85kg, DOB: 25/04/02

Hollands projects as the prototypical big midfielder who can damage teams going forward in the mould of Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli. Would have been in contention for the top pick if not for an ACL injury he suffered while training at the local level and will likely miss the start of his first season.

Elijah Hollands (Getty)

5. Denver Grainger-Barras (Swan Districts)

Position: Key Defender, Height: 195cm, Weight: 78kg, DOB: 17/04/02

Grainger-Barras is the best defensive prospect in this draft class, with some clubs even of the belief that he is the best player period. He is able to play the shutdown role while also showing the ability to be the intercept defender that every AFL club is looking for nowadays. Can also be pinch hit up forward when needed ala Cale Hooker.

Denver Grainger-Barras (Getty)

6. Will Phillips (Oakleigh Chargers)

Position: Midfielder, Height: 180cm, Weight: 80kg, DOB: 22/05/02

Phillips is one of the best midfield prospects in this draft and while undersized, has shown himself to be a prolific extractor of the ball. He is the type of player that clubs can pick and be confident in playing from Round 1 next season. Also possesses the ability to push forward and kick goals which is valued among AFL clubs nowadays.

Will Phillips (Getty)

7. Tanner Bruhn (Geelong Falcons)

Position: Midfielder, Height: 183cm, Weight: 74kg, DOB: 27/05/02

Another member of the Geelong Falcons football factory, Bruhn may have found himself higher in this year’s draft if he had not missed out on playing time due to a knee injury last year. A classy midfielder who impressed teams during last week’s training run in Victoria.

Tanner Bruhn (Getty)

8. Zach Reid (Gippsland Power)

Position: Key Defender, Height: 202cm, Weight: 83kg, DOB: 02/03/02

Another defensive prospect who like Grainger-Barrass projects as a modern day big defender. His blend of size and athleticism allows him to be the rebounding defender that clubs are crying out for, but he has also impressed teams with his cool demeanour and composure under pressure in the back 50.

Zach Reid (Getty)

9. Braeden Campbell (Sydney Swans Academy)

Position: Midfielder/Forward, Height: 181cm, Weight: 75kg, DOB: 04/02/02

Campbell will be snapped up by the Swans after spending time at the club as well as in the NEAFL. An explosive athlete as shown by his 2.9 second time in the 20m sprint at the draft combine. Campbell is able to make teams pay when playing up forward and he is a terrific left-footed kick.

Braeden Campbell (Getty)

10. Oliver Henry (Geelong Falcons)

Position: Medium Forward, 188cm, Height: 77kg, DOB: 29/07/02

Henry projects as a dangerous second or third forward on a good AFL team that can damage teams with his freakish ability. He possesses tremendous athleticism and is capable of taking spectacular pack marks. He is the younger brother of Geelong defender Jack Henry.

Oliver Henry (Getty)

WHAT ARE THE DRAFT EXPERTS PREDICTING?

1. Western Bulldogs (matching Adelaide Crows bid)

Cal Twomey (AFL.com.au): Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Matt Balmer (Fox Footy): Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Daniel Cherny (The Age): Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Chris Doerre (ESPN): Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

2. Adelaide Crows

Twomey: Riley Thilthorpe

Balmer: Logan McDonald

Cherny: Riley Thilthorpe

Doerre: Riley Thilthorpe

3. North Melbourne

Twomey: Elijah Hollands

Balmer: Elijah Hollands

Cherny: Elijah Hollands

Doerre: Logan McDonald

4. Sydney Swans

Twomey: Denver Grainger-Barras

Balmer: Denver Grainger-Barras

Cherny: Denver Grainger-Barras

Doerre: Denver Grainger-Barras

5. Hawthorn

Twomey: Logan McDonald

Balmer: Riley Thilthorpe

Cherny: Logan McDonald

Doerre: Braeden Campbell (bid matched by Sydney Swans)

6. Gold Coast Suns

Twomey: Will Phillips

Balmer: Will Phillips

Cherny: Will Phillips

Doerre: Elijah Hollands (pick made by Hawthorn after Swans match)

7. Essendon

Twomey: Tanner Bruhn

Balmer: Archie Perkins

Cherny: Tanner Bruhn

Doerre: Lachlan Jones (Gold Coast bid matched by Port Adelaide)

8. Essendon

Twomey: Zach Reid

Balmer: Nik Cox

Cherny: Zach Reid

Doerre: Will Phillips (pick to be made by Gold Coast after academy bids)

9. Essendon

Twomey: Braeden Campbell (bid matched by Sydney Swans)

Balmer: Braeden Campbell (bid matched by Sydney Swans)

Cherny: Braeden Campbell (bid matched by Sydney Swans)

Doerre: Tanner Bruhn

10. Essendon

Twomey: Oliver Henry

Balmer: Tanner Bruhn

Cherny: Oliver Henry

Doerre: Zach Reid