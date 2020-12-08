Michigan-Ohio State canceled due to COVID-19

One of the best traditions of any college football season has been scrapped for 2020.

The Michigan Wolverines confirmed on Tuesday that Saturday’s game versus the rival Ohio State Buckeyes has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak that caused Michigan’s showdown with the Maryland Terrapins scheduled for Dec. 5 to be called off. Michigan-Ohio State will be ruled a no contest.

The news was expected since last Friday when Chris Thomas and David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press reported no fewer than a dozen individuals associated with the Michigan program tested positive for the coronavirus. Optimism grew, however, when it was learned on Monday that Michigan was preparing to practice during the week.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel explained in the prepared statement. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Ohio State sits at No. 4 in the country with a 5-0 record on the year but remains below the six-contest threshold required to play in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19 per a conference rule for the season held amid the pandemic. It’s unknown if the league will amend that stipulation or allow the Buckeyes to schedule a last-minute opponent for the second Saturday of December.