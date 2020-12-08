Michael Jordan ‘rookie’ card sells for record $150K

The auction opened with a $25,000 minimum selling price and concluded with collectors making 51 bids on the coveted card.

“This is an ultra-high-grade example of the premier modern-day basketball card,” a description for the card on the auction website read. “The 1986-87 Fleer basketball issue is extremely condition-sensitive due to its blue flush-to-the-border design. “The offered example is pack-fresh with four razor-sharp corners, bright colors, a flawless image, and no chipping to the extreme edges of the condition-sensitive red and blue borders. It is hard to imagine a finer example of this card.”

Interestingly enough, Jordan’s rookie season came in the 1984-85 campaign, but Fleer did not have a basketball card series release until 1986-87.

The increased interest in Jordan memorabilia of late — and the stunning amount of money changing hands — is in large part inspired by the “The Last Dance,” the 10-part docuseries on ESPN that chronicled Jordan’s career and his final season with the Bulls that turned into a pop culture phenomenon earlier this year.

In fact, a ticket stub from Jordan’s debut with the Bulls in 1984 yielded a $24,907 winning bid at auction. A jersey worn by His Airness during a 1998 game that was later autographed by the Chicago Bulls legend sold for $240,000 at auction in August.