Mets could sign Springer and Bauer?

Steve Cohen, who recently took over as owner of the New York Mets, attracted attention from fans on Monday when he tweeted: “Things are developing slowly so hang in there.”

The secret may be out regarding Cohen’s intentions.

As noted by the official MLB website, the Mets may be targeting one-time All-Star catcher James McCann instead of J.T. Realmuto so the club can spend on both outfielder George Springer and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.

“I’m just about ready to bet the family farm in Vermont that [the Mets are] going to wind up with Springer,” ESPN’s Buster Olney told Chris Carlin of ESPN Radio on Monday. “It just feels like such a natural fit.”

Olney continued:

“Some of the Mets’ conversations internally have been, ‘You know what? Why don’t we take the less expensive catcher and then spend the money elsewhere, possibly on Springer, possibly on Bauer, maybe in taking on [Francisco] Lindor.’”

Springer was named to All-Star squads every year from 2017 through 2019, and the 31-year-old hit .265 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI across 51 regular-season games during the pandemic-shortened campaign.

Bauer finished behind only Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber, the winner of the American League Cy Young Award, with a 1.73 ERA and tallied a 5-4 record and 0.79 WHIP with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020.

Lindor, a four-time All-Star shortstop with the Indians, has routinely been linked with the Mets in trade rumors as Cleveland looks to cut costs and rebuild.