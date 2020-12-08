Match 3 start time, scores, results, news

Good evening cricket fans and welcome to Wide World of Sports’ LIVE coverage of the third Twenty20 international between Australia and India from the SCG.

Tonight’s match is of course a dead-rubber after India snatched victory from the claws of defeat the other night.

While the series is already won, there is still plenty of reason to tune in, namely Indian star Hardik Pandya, who heads home after tonight’s match after he was not picked in the tourists’ Test squad.