Maino Warns Rappers To Stay On Their Guard

Several rappers have been killed during 2020, and New York rapper Maino is urging fellow rappers to stay on their guard and to be aware of the people in their circles.

“After a while, you start to see that you don’t have everything in common with some of the n*ggas you started with,” Maino told Fat Joe during an interview. “Because you trying to do different business, you trying to navigate and level yourself up to a different place so I started to see that I had to kinda pivot because if we all just dirty n*ggas then how is that helping? If we all just gon’ be hood street n*ggas, hustlas forever, then how is that helping?”

Fat Joe agreed. He chimed in: “Some guys, I can invite in my house and I can have a million dollars cash and they won’t take not one dollar. But I wouldn’t trust ’em to walk with you around the corner, ’cause they might do some sh*t.”

