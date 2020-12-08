Madonna Shows Off Her Tattoo After Getting Inked for First Time Ever at Age 62

Instagram

The ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker is celebrating as she receives her first-ever tattoo at the age of 62 by getting the initials of her six children inked on her wrist.

Madonna has had her first-ever tattoo at the age of 62.

The “Vogue” hitmaker’s first piece of body art is a touching tribute to her brood – Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere – with each of their initials, ‘L R D M S E’, inked on her wrist.

The Queen of Pop shared a series of pictures of her new tattoo and the artist, East Iz, at Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, on her Instagram page.

And in a nod to her 1984 hit “Like a Virgin”, she changed the lyric “touched for the very first time” to “Inked for The Very First Time… #family.”

Last week (end06Dec20), Madonna shared a rare video montage of her kids and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, celebrating Thanksgiving.

She captioned the post, “A Beautiful Souvenir …Giving Thanks #everyday #ninasimone.”

Madonna is currently working on her biopic. She teamed up with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody to bring her life story to the big screen.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” she said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”