Louisville-Wisconsin postponed due to COVID-19

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported on Monday afternoon that Wednesday’s men’s college basketball game between the Louisville Cardinals and Wisconsin Badgers has been called off due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Cardinals.

Borzello added it’s unlikely the game will be rescheduled for the upcoming weekend but that the two programs could potentially meet up later in the season.

The news was expected after Louisville announced late last week that it was pausing all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing measures that led to the cancellation of a game versus the UNC Greensboro Spartans. At that time, the Cardinals didn’t address the statuses of matchups against Wisconsin and the NC State Wolfpack, the latter of which is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Louisville sits at 4-0 following wins over the Evansville Purple Aces, Seton Hall Pirates, Prairie View A,amp;M Panthers, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Wisconsin, ranked No. 13, is expected to replace the Louisville contest with a home game versus the Rhode Island Rams, according to Borzello.