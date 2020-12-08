Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $76.326 by 19:58 (00:58 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 4.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $5.065B, or 0.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $75.883 to $77.445 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.49%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.290B or 3.16% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $75.5116 to $91.2549 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 81.83% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,191.3 on the .com Index, down 5.72% on the day.

was trading at $551.24 on the .com Index, a loss of 7.20%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $338.878B or 62.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $62.864B or 11.66% of the total cryptocurrency market value.