‘LHHH’ Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Wife Brandi B!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Fans were horrified to hear audio of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Max Lux yelling at his wife Brandi B on Instagram Live.

Their child could be heard crying in the background.

During the livestream, Max can be heard yelling:

“I ain’t your motherf*ckin’ clumsy ass, goofy ass n*gga b*tch,”he says. “I’m not down for it. B*tch, f*ck you… You got that through your head yet? You got that through your head, b*tch? I’m not with your program.” 

