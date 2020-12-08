‘LHHH’ Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Wife Brandi B!!

Fans were horrified to hear audio of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Max Lux yelling at his wife Brandi B on Instagram Live.

Their child could be heard crying in the background.

During the livestream, Max can be heard yelling:

“I ain’t your motherf*ckin’ clumsy ass, goofy ass n*gga b*tch,”he says. “I’m not down for it. B*tch, f*ck you… You got that through your head yet? You got that through your head, b*tch? I’m not with your program.”

He then tells her to leave their home. At one point, Brandi can be heard saying: “Never again will you beat on me.”

Brandi posted a message to her Instagram to confirm that she is safe.

Max Lux denies ever laying hands on his wife.

“First off f*ck y’all I ain’t hit nobody u lame ass mnfs,” he wrote. “Second I’ll pop sh*t in my crib when ever the f*ck I feel like 17 years old relationship eat a d*ck chat n*ggas u wasn’t here from jump so fall back.” He also said, “Everybody in my house safe every night suck a d*ck looking for a story my chick ain’t never had one black eye y’all baseless… Ps eat a d*ck u broke ass lame chat n*ggas.”