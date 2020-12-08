LeBron teases plot details of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

LeBron James provided some inside details this week about “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and perhaps the most intriguing thing to note is how the Los Angeles superstar insisted the upcoming film is not a sequel to the Michael Jordan-starring original.

James made an appearance this week on the “Road Trippin’” podcast, and among the myriad topics he addressed was “Space Jam.” It was reported last week that “A New Legacy” will be simultaneously released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021, and James dished on what viewers can expect regardless of how they watch the movie.

“It’s more of a family movie. It’s a parenting movie between me and my son and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up,” James said, via ScreenCrush. “Demand my son to play basketball. ‘This is all you’re gonna do, this is how you do it.’ And me as a parent not listening to my son, and not believing in what my son is great at.”

James went on to add that his character needs to “regain that trust” with his son “along with the great Bugs Bunny and Lola and Taz and Tweety and all of them.” What’s more, while James’ animated opponents “are a little bit out of this world,” they are not the “Monstars” from the original “Space Jam” film.

“It’s called ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’ It’s not ‘Space Jam 2.’ It’s ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’” James said of the contrast between the original film and the upcoming movie.

The Lakers star, who not only stars in the film but is also one of its producers along with longtime business partner Maverick Carter, also revealed that reshoots have been scheduled ahead of its release date this summer.

The LeBron-led “Space Jam” project was in the works for years before filming actually began in 2019, and to no surprise it generated no shortage of anticipation from fans and skepticism from naysayers as the project got underway.

Now with the premiere only a little more than seven months away, James clearly hopes all the hard work both behind the scenes and in front of the camera has a widespread and pleasing payoff.