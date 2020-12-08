LeBron ‘couldn’t believe’ Clippers blew 3-1 lead to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers made it clear they saw themselves as championship contenders all of last season, but when the time came to back up their claim, they folded and blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets. It was a collapse that shocked the entire sports world, including LeBron James, who appeared on “Road Trippin'” and admitted that he was surprised as everyone else that the other L.A. team did not step up in the playoffs.

“I couldn’t believe it…” LeBron told “Road Trippin'” hosts Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton. “Obviously the better team won… [LAC] put themselves in a position to get what they been talking s–t about all year, and I just couldn’t fathom … that they did not seek that opportunity when it was right there, up 3-1.”