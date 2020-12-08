Lawsuit threatened over Facebook’s Libra rebrand plan By Cointelegraph

Carpe ‘Diem’: Lawsuit threatened over Facebook’s Libra rebrand plan
Facebook (NASDAQ:) has been hit with threats of legal action over its plan to rebrand the Libra stablecoin project to ‘Diem’ from a finance application of the same name.
Facebook announced its plan to rebrand Libra on Dec. 1, with the firm claiming the new name would help the revamped project distance itself from the intense regulatory pushback faced by Libra when it was announced last year.
