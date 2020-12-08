Larry Fitzgerald activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals could have a familiar face back on the field for Sunday’s game at the New York Giants.

Arizona officially activated wide receiver and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting the 37-year-old on track to play at MetLife Stadium.

Fitzgerald, who hasn’t been in the lineup since the 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19, went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 26, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. He missed games against the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams that Arizona dropped to fall to 6-6 on the season.

The Cardinals have lost four of their last five coming off their bye.

Fitzgerald discussed his coronavirus experience while speaking with Jim Gray during the Westwood One Sports “Monday Night Football” pregame show: