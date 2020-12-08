Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as PM: state media By

© . Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid Al Sabah attends a meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah
DUBAI () – Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Tuesday after he had submitted his government’s resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls in the Gulf Arab state.
Sheikh Nawaf, who took over the reins of the OPEC member state in September after the death of his brother, has asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval by the emir, said a decree carried on state media.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.