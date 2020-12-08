Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Instagram

The ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ alum and the comedian are clearly all over each other as they’re spotted kissing and hugging during their tropical vacation in Mexico.

Kristin Cavallari is adding more fuel to rumors of her possible romance with Jeff Dye. Nearly two months after she was spotted being touchy feely with the comedian, the “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” alum was caught on camera once again packing some PDA with him. This time, it was during a Cabo San Lucas getaway.

The 33-year-old TV personality and the “Better Late Than Never” star were photographed hugging and kissing passionately by the poolside as they soaked up the sun during their tropical vacation in Mexico. A number of photos obtained by Daily Mail additionally captured them dancing across the pool deck.

The pictures, which were said to be taken on Sunday, December 6, saw the former star of “The Hills” rocking a hot pink, yellow and orange bikini. Her rumored boyfriend, on the other hand, showed off his toned figure by going shirtless and sporting only dark board shorts. The lovebirds completed their looks with dark sunglasses.

The sighting came a little over one month after Kristin and Jeff were seen enjoying a night out in the Fulton Market district in Chicago. An eyewitness later informed E! News about the October outing, “I saw Kristin yesterday afternoon. She was very smiley and giggly and walked right past me and my friends.”

“She was with a guy and walked into the Hoxton Hotel and was escorted to the rooftop,” the onlooker added. “They were alone together. She was definitely super flirty and giggly with him as they were walking.”

Despite photos of them kissing, a source told TMZ that there was nothing serious happening between the two. The insider added that the mother of three was just having fun and was not looking for a boyfriend in the wake of her split from her husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler.

While Kristin and Jeff have yet to confirm their romance, a source told Us Weekly in November that “Kristin and Jeff’s relationship is super hot and fiery right now.” The source continued, “They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her. … [Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

Kristin and Jay called it quits in April after almost seven years of marriage. Together, the former couple share three children, 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor.