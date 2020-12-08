Klick Health Debuts Animated 2020 Holiday Video ‘When Nobody’s Watching’; Donates $1 Per View to Sesame Workshop

Article content continued

Kindness: linked to better health, too

Kindness is linked to better health – and it’s one of Klick’s cultural behaviors and hiring criteria. Last year, Klick’s holiday video focused on kindness through a different lens. Filmed in fall 2019, ‘Kindness is Contagious’ seems to take place during a fictional public health crisis, only to reveal through a series of misdirects that, in fact, it’s kindness that’s spreading. The 2019 video’s moving and unintentionally prescient story earned almost six million views and a Webby award – this year’s video builds on its powerful message in a healing way.

Producing memorable holiday videos has become a tradition at Klick over the last decade. Its popular 2017 ‘You Make Winter Warm’ video marked the release of an original, new holiday song, and The CW Network featured Klick’s 2014 ‘Epic Office Holiday Remix with Andrew Huang’ on its ‘Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown’ show.

Klick’s ‘When Nobody’s Watching’holiday video can be viewed, liked, and shared at klick.com/holiday and on YouTube.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named Large Agency of the Year for 2020 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking its ninth Agency of the Year industry award in the nine years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies—Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In the last year alone, the company has been recognized with 14 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and ’s Best Places to Work in New York.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005246/en/

Contacts

Sheryl Steinberg, VP, Communications, Klick Health

Phone: 416-214-4977 ext. 2412 Email: [email protected]

Melissa Sheridan, Alight PR

Phone: 415-609-6875 Email: [email protected]

#distro