Katrina Kaif’s superhero flick finally gets a title

One film that Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for is Katrina Kaif’s upcoming superhero flick. Bollywood has given a go at the superhero genre several times before, however, a female superhero is definitely a first. And who better than Katrina Kaif to kickstart this concept.

The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The director already shares a pretty good equation with Katrina thanks to their work in the Tiger series. The film is currently in pre-production and Zafar even visited locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, Georgia, and Uttarakhand for a recce. Apart from the locations, it seems that the makers have also locked in on a title for the film. If reports are to be believed, the film will be called Super Soldier.

Katrina Kaif has already begun her prep for the film which is expected to go on floors next year.