Kareena Kapoor Khan Sports A Mauve Midi As She Steps Out With Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were in Dharamshala for almost a month. While Saif had gone there to shoot for Bhoot Police, Kareena and their little one Taimur soon joined him. The trio got ample time to unwind together. They returned to Mumbai yesterday and today Saif and Kareena stepped out yet again for some work.



Snapped out and about in the city, Saif opted for his classic white kurta-pyjama combo, while Kareena turned heads as she flaunted her baby bump in a mauve midi. Kareena and Saif happily posed for the paparazzi as they made their way to their ride. Check out the pictures below…