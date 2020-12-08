JUST IN | SIU raids offices of National Lotteries Commission

The National Lotteries Commission was raided on Tuesday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) carried out a raid at the offices of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) in Pretoria early on Tuesday morning.

According to eNCA, around a dozen SIU officers, as well as members of the Hawks, entered the building at around 07:00.

They will reportedly be looking for computers and other electronic storage devices, as well as incriminating documents.

On 6 November, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an investigation into the NLC to look into allegations of corruption, fraud, and tender irregularities dating back to 2014.

The commission has been engulfed by ongoing reports of corruption, nepotism, and maladministration, GroundUp reported.

Parliament ordered NLC chairperson, Professor Alfred Nevhutanda, to resign in September and his position was reportedly advertised. An appointment date was set for 1 December.

In September, reported that four NLC proactive funding projects had allegedly been linked to COO, Philemon Letwaba, his friends and relatives.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the search-and-seizure operation to .

More to follow.

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler