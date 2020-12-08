Judge Demands Dame Dash Show Up For Deposition!!

A judge has ordered Dame Dash to appear for a deposition in a case that alleges he ripped a director off over a movie.

According to Page Six, Dash was due to continue his deposition on November 20 and face director Josh Webber. The dispute is over a movie called “Dear Frank.” 

Dame did not show up to the deposition — so the judge has ordered that he appear “no later than the end of January 2021,” otherwise a “default judgment will be entered in favor of Plaintiffs,” and he will lose the case, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

