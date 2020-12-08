Judge Demands Dame Dash Show Up For Deposition!!

A judge has ordered Dame Dash to appear for a deposition in a case that alleges he ripped a director off over a movie.

According to Page Six, Dash was due to continue his deposition on November 20 and face director Josh Webber. The dispute is over a movie called “Dear Frank.”

Dame did not show up to the deposition — so the judge has ordered that he appear “no later than the end of January 2021,” otherwise a “default judgment will be entered in favor of Plaintiffs,” and he will lose the case, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

Dame’s attorney says the Harlem businessman has a good excuse for the no-show — his wife gave birth to their newborn son, and the birth was sooner than they both expected.

The opposing attorney in this case is Chris Brown. Footage from a previous deposition went viral as Dash called Brown a “culture vulture,” made fun of his clothes and threatened to “ruin [him] as a lawyer.”

“I’m so uninspired by his energy and his outfits. The lack of taste to be in court for something this minor and then have to look at this type of s–t is disgusting to me … If you’re going to try and rob me, just do it fly,” he told the outlet earlier this year.