Jones: Dak needs to adjust style of play to prolong career

Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury while scrambling that ended his 2020 season back on October, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the quarterback has to change how he approaches the game as a runner to prolong his career.

Making his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones noted how “effective” Prescott can be when he escapes the pocket, either through improvisation and by design. However, Jones noted that he’s “always known that he couldn’t do that like that for long in the NFL.”