Joe Biden Announces Official Plan To Administer 100 Million COVID-19 Shots During The First 100 Days Of His Presidency

Roommates, during a recent press conference, president-elect Joe Biden announced more specifics regarding his first 100 days in office—and COVID-19 vaccination is at the top of the list. As he gears up to officially take office as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden is putting the fight against COVID-19 front and center of his administration.

Joe Biden confirmed that he plans to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in his first 100 days as president. He said that distributing the vaccine will be “one of the hardest and most costly operational challenges in our nation’s history,” and efforts will stall without proper funding from Congress and the cooperation of the American people. He also vowed to reopen a “majority” of schools across the nation in the same time frame.

Biden further announced the top members of his health care team, while promising that educators, along with health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, would be among the targets for the first round of Covid-19 vaccinations.

As we reported earlier this month, Biden once again reiterated during the press conference that he would also call on Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his administration, adding that he would sign an executive order on his first day in office to mandate mask use where he could “under the law,” such as in federal buildings and during interstate travel on planes, trains and buses.

“Masking, vaccinations, opening schools,” he said. “These are the three key goals of my first 100 days.”

