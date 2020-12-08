Jayda Reacts To Porn Star’s Claims She Slept w/ Lil Baby!!

Jayda took to the internet to respond to allegations made my porn star, Ms. London, who claimed that she slept with Lil Baby.

Ms. London made the claims on social media — stating that Lil Baby was the best sex she’d ever had, and that she understands why Jayda is never leaving him.

LIL BABY’S BABY MAMA SPEAKS

“The best d*ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me. He literally beat me to the mattress soon as I got in the room.” She continued, “Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever.”

Ms. London also sent a screenshot Lil Baby allegedly sent her, which read: “What’s the point of paying if you do all that !! You f*ccin the game up !! If I pay for p*ssy youn supposed to speak on it,” the screenshots read. “That’s bad business mama.”

It’s alleged that the rapper paid $16,000 to sleep with Ms. London.