Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Announce ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have announced their exit from the Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules.

Jax has been on the show since the very first season, and Brittany joined the show five seasons ago — the pair recently tied the knot.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” he continued. “@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

STASSI SCHROEDER EXPOSED AS A RACIST BY CASTMATE

The show has been rocked with controversy. A few cast members have been exposed as being racist and generally bigoted.

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired from the show in June.