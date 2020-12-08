Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.30% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.30%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sekisui House, Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.26% or 83.5 points to trade at 2042.0 at the close. Meanwhile, CyberAgent Inc (T:) added 4.11% or 280.0 points to end at 7100.0 and Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) was up 3.90% or 20.0 points to 533.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (T:), which fell 3.32% or 21.4 points to trade at 623.9 at the close. Olympus Corp. (T:) declined 3.30% or 74.0 points to end at 2168.0 and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.19% or 111.0 points to 3373.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1974 to 1492 and 232 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.43.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.07% or 0.49 to $45.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 1.17% or 0.57 to hit $48.22 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.28% or 5.20 to trade at $1871.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.05% to 104.11, while EUR/JPY rose 0.08% to 126.07.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.905.