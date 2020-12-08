Home Entertainment January Jones Makes a Crack at Claims She Worried Friends With ‘Desperate’...

January Jones Makes a Crack at Claims She Worried Friends With 'Desperate' Bikini Pics

Bradley Lamb
After the former ‘Mad Men’ star sends out hilarious clap backs at the email requesting for a response, her fellow celebrity friend Chrissy Teigen jokingly replies that it was her who was worried.


January Jones will not let anyone police what she can post on social media. After receiving an email requesting for a response to an upcoming story that she worried her friends with her “desperate” online bikini pictures, the Betty Draper depicter in “Mad Men” offered a perfect clapback by making a crack at it.

On Tuesday, December 8, the 42-year-old shared a screenshot of the email from The National Enquirer. “To Whom It May Concern: The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts,” the message read.

“Sources claim her content smacks of a ‘desperate cry for attention’ and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before then pandemic took hold. If you have a statement or wish to comment, please provide it before 5 pm ET Wednesday, December 9, 2020,” the email continued, prompting her to jest in the caption, “S**t. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends.’ ”

Not stopping there, the actress playing Carol Baker in “Spinning Out” offered a more hilarious retaliation when she posted a photo of her rocking a hot bright red bikini. Alongside the sexy bathroom snap, she quipped, “Had to do it. #DESPERATE.”

January’s response posts did not go unnoticed. A number of her fellow celebrity friends have joined in the fun with Chrissy Teigen jokingly replying, “It was me. I’m worried !!!!!!!” Her “Mad Men” co-star Alison Brie applauded her clapback by exclaiming in the comment section, “F**k yeah!!!” Model Brooklyn Decker additionally gushed, “Hot damn give us more this ‘trouble.’ ”

January indeed often treated her Instagram followers to pictures of her in bikinis. In August, the actress put out an image of her wearing a pink-purple triangle top with matching bottoms with a note that read, “It’s 103 degrees, literally thirsty.” Two months earlier, she shared a photo of her sporting a pair of blue two-piece.

