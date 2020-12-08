In Britain, a Simple ‘Jab’ Opens a New Front in the Coronavirus Battle

The mixture was drawn up into five syringes and laid out in blue trays. The trays were then shuttled into the gym, and picked up by nurses who moved swiftly to get through the waiting patients. By the end of the day, the center was scheduled to provide 225 vaccinations, including one for Mr. Hingston. For him, the whole process was over in minutes.

“I didn’t even feel it,” he said with a chuckle, chatting breezily with Lynne Cronin, 60, the acting lead nurse at the center, who delivered his vaccine.

“You’re exactly the people we need to come through,” she said, after learning that he works in an I.C.U.

Mr. Hingston has described the past year as a challenging one. He and his colleagues scrambled to prepare their I.C.U. for an outbreak as they saw coronavirus cases grow from a cluster in China to a global pandemic. He watched doctors in the same roles as his fall ill and die in hospitals in China, Spain and Italy as the numbers swelled.

By spring, the first cases reached Wales. Initial projections there estimated their hospital would run out of beds during the first wave. That didn’t happen. Nor did it during the second wave this fall. But case numbers have continued to climb and so have the deaths.

In some ways, things have become less difficult during the second wave, the phase still underway in Wales. Equipment has improved as have treatment options for patients, Dr. Hingston said. And Cardiff in particular has seen a smaller number of patients compared to the spring. But the patients being treated have tended to be sicker and older.

“These patients are in the hospital a long ,” he said. “And their families are unable to come in and visit unless there’s end-of-life care in process. So that’s been really difficult.”