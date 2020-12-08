I Tried Bella Hadid’s Face Workout At FaceGym

Kelly brought out this thing — kinda like a ninja throwing star, only for your face — that they call the Multi-Sculpt. It has six edges, each for a different specific use. Here’s how FaveGym broke it down on their website:

Long Edge: De-puffs, contours, aids lymphatic drainage

Grip: Sculpts, aids lymphatic drainage, releases tension

Medium Edge: Aids lymphatic drainage, sculpts, and defines cheekbones

Teeth: Increases circulation, plumps out fine lines, and stimulates collagen and elastin production

Short Edge: Lifts, de-puffs the eye area, and releases eyebrow tension

Tip: Reduces facial tension

This thingy felt good and would totally be great to use on yourself if you have sinus problems! Like the Face Ball, it’s also pretty tough to break.

My rating: 7/10