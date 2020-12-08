HyperX Announces Partner Program Offering Influencers and Streamers a Range of Reward Opportunities

Article content continued

“HyperX’s goal is to offer a program to influencers and streamers with great incentives and tools to generate income through their online activities,” said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing, HyperX. “The program is for everyone, extending this program to online streaming newcomers, stars and celebrities alike allows us to reach new communities with a competitive reward system.”

The HyperX Partner Program for influencers and streamers gives them the ability to earn revenue and will provide partners with information regarding clicks and sales generated as well as platform assets plus a one-time discount code when joining the program, HyperX apparel, and opportunities to offer direct feedback for HyperX peripherals and to have their partner-generated content featured. The partners may also receive a free T-shirt with their first purchase or sale when they join the program.

Initially the program is being rolled out in the U.S. with plans to expand to more countries for a global partner program in the future. For more information on the HyperX Partner Program, please visit the partner page.

A HyperX Partner Program video can be seen here.

